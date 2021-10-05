There’s just about nine months until Paul Pogba’s contract runs out at Manchester United, and just under three before the winter transfer window opens for business.

That is significant, given that Pogba and his representative, Mino Raiola, will be free to negotiate with other teams from January 1, 2022, unless the Red Devils can come up with an attractive contract proposal in the meantime.

Even if they do, it may be in vain, as Don Balon note that the French World Cup winner wishes to leave the Theatre of Dreams for a switch to either Barcelona or Real Madrid.

The Catalans are certainly not cash rich at the moment, however, by next summer, with other players being moved on, there could well be some cost savings to be made, which would make a Pogba hire achievable.

Other than him being a big name, it’s difficult to understand where he fits into a Barca midfield though.

It’s the one area where the club are well stocked, and not in desperate need.

The same arguably applies with Los Blancos, having just signed Eduardo Camavinga. The youngster’s skill set mirrors that of his contemporary, and he’s already shown that the responsibility of playing for the club doesn’t weigh heavily on his shoulders.

Might it be a ploy by the agent to get Man United’s money men back to the negotiating table?