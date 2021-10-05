Manchester United are not concerned by the prospect of Paul Pogba leaving for free, according to reports.

Pogba is likely to dominate the headlines during the January transfer window depending on what happens between now and then.

The French midfielder is now well into the final year of his contract and he is yet to agree to a new deal at Old Trafford.

The closer we get to the contract’s expiry at the end of June, the more intense rumours get over a possible free exit for Pogba.

And that is particularly the case because the Frenchman is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any team outside England from January 1 ahead of the summer, or at least if he doesn’t sign a new deal before then.

But according to the Manchester Evening News, United won’t be overly concerned, even if Pogba is not tied down to a new deal by the new year.

That’s not out of the ordinary, either, with the Reds likely in regular contact with Pogba.

While it’s true that players out of contract can agree a pre-contract agreement from January, the Reds appear to have a good enough relationship with Pogba to have a good understanding of where he stands before the winter window.

MORE: Man Utd told what will hold them back in title race

United will be keen to tie Pogba down before then with a new deal, but if he does wish to leave, they can look to strike an agreement with the midfielder to sell him for a reduced fee in January rather than losing him for nothing.

And while that is far from an ideal scenario, there is little at United can do about it at this point and thus, there’s little point in getting worked up about the possibility.