Former Premier League striker Darren Bent is not too optimistic about Manchester United’s title hopes this season.

The Reds have endured a mixed start so far, remaining within two points of Premier League leaders Chelsea but already losing once in the Champions League and crashing out of the Carabao Cup at the first attempt.

United are also yet to face any of the big boys, so their points total is a little deceiving given Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have all played each other already.

Still, there is hope and expectation that United can challenge for the title this season given the strength of their squad following the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho in the summer.

But former Aston Villa frontman Bent doesn’t think United will be able to keep up with the rest of the title hopefuls based on what he has seen from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men so far and their midfield issues.

“I think that’s one thing that may cost United, that midfield, because that role has become vital in front of the back four, whether you play a two or you play a one,” he told talkSPORT. 

“The fact United didn’t go out and get a top class holding midfielder that would have given Fernandes and Pogba, you would have only had to play one. The fact he doesn’t trust one of them just to sit there. He’s got to go with McTominay and Fred.

“I thought Everton capitalised on that, they played really well. And the pace they were going on the counter attack, I thought they were superb.

“What United have got in their favour, they’ve got that much fire power, that at any give moment someone can just go bang and turn up with something class.

“They were poor against Villarreal, they were struggling and then Ronaldo did what he does, pops up and gets the goal. I think they’re going to struggle to keep pace with Liverpool, City and Chelsea, I really do.”

