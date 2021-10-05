Manchester United legend and club coach Michael Carrick is reportedly working with Scott McTominay to help him adapt to more of a defensive midfield role.

The Scotland international started out as more of an attacking player during his days in Man Utd’s academy, but much of his time in the senior side has been spent either shielding the defence or using his work rate as more of a box-to-box player.

According to The Athletic, Carrick and fellow United coach Kieran McKenna are now working with McTominay to try to help him get better at playing a lone defensive midfield role, which could perhaps be an answer to the team’s recent struggles in that area of the pitch.

United look a little light in the middle of the park despite usually having both Fred and McTominay in that defensive role, and it might simply be that the 24-year-old would do better to stay back more and not try to do a bit of everything.

This is in contrast to what former United ace Luke Chadwick says he wants to see from McTominay, as he told CaughtOffside he thinks it’s the player’s responsibility to do more to show his quality in the opposition penalty area.

“I think with the players they’ve got, he’s often seen as more of a defensive player because of the luxury of the talent they’ve got in those attacking positions,” Chadwick said. “But I think it’s also his responsibility to know when to get into the box and do it more.

“I remember that Leeds game last season when he scored two goals in the first few minutes, and he kept motoring forward. So it’s up to him to recognise when those moments are, I’m sure he’s not just being told to stay and sit deep. You need those runners to make things happen.