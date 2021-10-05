Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi could miss as many as seven games for the club after a hamstring injury.

The Nigeria international has been a key player for Brendan Rodgers’ side, and they won’t want to be without him for such a lengthy period.

Still, it’s not looking too good for Ndidi at the moment, but Rodgers has confirmed that it looks like he’ll be out for around four or five weeks.

“Wilf did it in the Burnley game, which was unfortunate,” Rodgers told reporters.

“He missed the Legia Warsaw game through suspension and also Crystal Palace.

“It could be four to five weeks before he is back, we’ll see how it goes.”

This would see Ndidi miss big upcoming games against the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal.

The 24-year-old is surely going to be key for Leicester this season as they finally look to break into the top four after coming so close in recent years.