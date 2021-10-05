Nikos Tsoumanis: Greek footballer found dead in his car, aged 31

Nikos Tsoumanis has reportedly been found dead in his car at the age of just 31.

Police had been searching for the former left-back, who played for a host of clubs throughout his career, such as Aris Apollon Kalamaria, Xanthi, Corfu, Panthrakiko and Veria.

Tsoumanis also represented Greece at Under-21 level, but has now sadly passed away due to suffocation, according to reports in the Greek media.

They also state that the former defender had been taken to hospital in an attempt to revive him, but this was unsuccessful.

Even if Tsoumanis was not the biggest name in world football, it’s always sad to hear about stories of anyone passing away so young.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tsoumanis’ family and friends in this difficult time.