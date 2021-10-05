Chelsea are reportedly very interested in a potential transfer swoop for RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Christopher Nkunku.

The 23-year-old is establishing himself as one of the finest young players in Europe at the moment, and is a player that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will know from their time together at Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Foot Mercato, Chelsea are now one of the teams leading the chase for Nkunku’s signature, along with big names like Manchester City and Real Madrid.

The Blues would surely benefit from bringing in a signing like Nkunku, who could be an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic, while Callum Hudson-Odoi seems to be out of favour with Tuchel.

Chelsea have made a decent start to this season and have occasionally been tipped as title favourites, but there are perhaps signs that they’re still not quite the finished product.

Nkunku’s recent performances will surely earn him a move to a big club, and Chelsea will no doubt be keen to bring in the Frenchman to provide more service for forwards like Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.