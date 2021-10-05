Newcastle United supporters will have to wait until January for the outcome of the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) hearing that club chairman, Mike Ashley has brought against the Premier League.
Ashley wants to be allowed to sell the club to a consortium of Saudi Arabian investors, but the Premier League initially blocked the sale.
As a former football club owner himself, talkSPORT pundit, Simon Jordan, is likely to be well versed in the why’s and wherefores of the situation, and he believes that there’s ‘not a cat in hell’s chance’ that the takeover goes ahead.
???? “The fans have been caught up in a Pied Piper mentality.”
?? “There’s not a cat in hell’s chance that this PIF deal goes through.”
? “I feel sorry for the fans as they feel they must change this owner” @SJOpinion10 insists #NUFC fans will not get their #NUFCTakeover. pic.twitter.com/ulCS2FTXZx
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 5, 2021