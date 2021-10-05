When Mo Salah twisted and turned inside the Manchester City area on Sunday, before coolly dispatching his shot into the net, it was ‘Messi-esque.’

The Liverpool man’s goal will surely go down as one of his best, as much for the way the goal was crafted as for its execution.

One famous Man City supporter even went as far as to doff his cap, figuratively speaking, at the Egyptian King for his demeanour as much as his footballing prowess.

“Mo Salah’s goal was just far out,” Noel Gallagher said to talkSPORT after the match.

“Do you know what the most awful thing about that guy is? He’s so likeable.

“When you see him afterwards I just want to give him a little cuddle, whereas you really want him to be like [Wayne] Rooney or something.”

Salah wasn’t always a Premier League great of course.

His time at Chelsea under Jose Mourinho was particularly underwhelming, but perhaps in Jurgen Klopp he has a motivator supreme able to tap into his psyche to get the best out of him in each and every game.

Certainly, in the relatively short space of time he’s been with the Anfield-based outfit, Salah has cemented himself as a genuine Reds legend, and goals like the one against City only strengthen that legacy.

However, the Independent suggest that he wants in the region of £300-380k a week to stay with the club.

On Sunday’s evidence, they’d be well advised to pay it because Man City are one of the clubs that could afford him.

Gallagher would surely welcome that.