Video: Pundit accuses Nottingham Forest players of cheating Chris Hughton

Nottingham Forest FC
With Chris Hughton having become the latest manager to be sacked by Nottingham Forest, talkSPORT pundit, Simon Jordan, has called the first-team players out for their attitude.

Forest were bottom of the Championship table before Derby County’s 12-point deduction saw them plummet to the foot of the division, and Jordan suggested that Hughton’s group of players were ‘cheating’ their manager with the standard of their performances.

It’s a strong statement from the former Crystal Palace supremo, who’s never been backwards in coming forwards with a forthright opinion.

He even doubled down by saying that new managerial incumbent, Steve Cooper, would face the same problems.

