With Chris Hughton having become the latest manager to be sacked by Nottingham Forest, talkSPORT pundit, Simon Jordan, has called the first-team players out for their attitude.

Forest were bottom of the Championship table before Derby County’s 12-point deduction saw them plummet to the foot of the division, and Jordan suggested that Hughton’s group of players were ‘cheating’ their manager with the standard of their performances.

It’s a strong statement from the former Crystal Palace supremo, who’s never been backwards in coming forwards with a forthright opinion.

He even doubled down by saying that new managerial incumbent, Steve Cooper, would face the same problems.