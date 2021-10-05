With Chris Hughton having become the latest manager to be sacked by Nottingham Forest, talkSPORT pundit, Simon Jordan, has called the first-team players out for their attitude.
Forest were bottom of the Championship table before Derby County’s 12-point deduction saw them plummet to the foot of the division, and Jordan suggested that Hughton’s group of players were ‘cheating’ their manager with the standard of their performances.
It’s a strong statement from the former Crystal Palace supremo, who’s never been backwards in coming forwards with a forthright opinion.
He even doubled down by saying that new managerial incumbent, Steve Cooper, would face the same problems.
? “It suggests the Forest players were cheating on the last manager.”
? “Cooper has the same problem! If he has player prepared to cheat one manager, they’ll cheat him too!”@SJOpinion10 warns #NFFC boss Steve Cooper that he can easily befall the same fate as Chris Hughton. pic.twitter.com/iQd4mVfI6L
