Photo: The day Man United fans Usain Bolt and Khabib met Sir Alex at Old Trafford

Saturday’s game between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford turned into something of a damp squib as far as the hosts were concerned.

Dropping Cristiano Ronaldo to the bench was an unusual step by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and ultimately one which backfired on the Norwegian.

Once Anthony Martial gave United the lead, they should really have gone on to take all three points, but they were pegged back because of a super counter attack from the Toffees, which ended with Andros Townsend’s fine finish.

Ronaldo was livid as he left the pitch, though two of his friends in sport, Usain Bolt and Khabib Nurmagomedov, still looked as if their day hadn’t been spoilt after they met with Sir Alex Ferguson after the game.

Sir Alex, Usain Bolt, Patrice Evra, Khabib
