Representative of Neymar reveals his client is open to playing for Brazilian giant

Neymar Jr. recently signed a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain; the 29-year-old’s will remain in the French capital for the foreseeable future. However, once his deal is up, the forward likely will ponder a return to Brazil.

In an interview with “Charla Podcast, “Neymar’s lawyer and representative spoke about the PSG superstar’s desire to return to Brazil once his career in Europe wraps up and play for one of the biggest club’s in the country, Flamengo.

“Over and a half he [Neymar] gives some hints, he likes it. Recently he had the exchange of messages there with Gabigol. I even joked with his father: ‘Beautiful house in Mangaratiba, Ninho do Urubu next door, call the city hall, asks for authorization to land [the helicopter] there… There is space,” Motta said.

Motta stated that it’s no surprise Neymar is interested in playing for the Rio de Janeiro-based club.

“Players want to compete, want to be in the best squads, it’s not impossible. Flamengo’s team today is absurd. I don’t see it as impossible, I don’t know when,” Motta concluded.

Neymar’s representative stated that his client could end up with Flamengo, especially if they continue being this superpower in South American football.

The Brazilian side has brought in players with plenty of European experience, which has led them to win two straight Brasileirão titles and a Copa Libertadores. So perhaps the PSG star could be the next player to suit up for them.