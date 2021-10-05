Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has named his new Premier League title favourite, and it’s no longer Chelsea.

The title race is on course to be an absolute cracker with no team managing to put distance between themselves and the rest after seven games.

Chelsea currently lead the pack after taking advantage of results elsewhere over the weekend with a win over Southampton.

But the chasing pack are close behind, Liverpool and Manchester City currently just one point off and Manchester United two.

So, as we head into the second international break of the campaign, who are the favourites to lift the crown come May?

According to Man Utd legend Ferdinand, it is now City after their impressive performances against Chelsea and Liverpool in the last fortnight.

“It ebbs and flows man!’ the former Manchester United and England defender told his FIVE YouTube channel.

“In the first four of five games of the season, I was sitting there and thinking Chelsea are the team to beat.

“Three of four games later and I’m thinking Man City are the team to beat. They have looked seriously impressive against the big teams.

“They dominated Chelsea away [last weekend], they dominated Liverpool in the first half [on Sunday] and should have seen the game off.

MORE: Chelsea star remains target for Inter Milan

“They might be a bit disappointed with a 2-2 draw but they look the most impressive to me. They look formidable at times.

“There’s no doubt they’re going to dominate 99 per cent of their games but it’s just about the finishing.”

City have enjoyed a much better start than last season, and they are already showing what they are made of against their potential title rivals, picking up four points from Liverpool and Chelsea so far this term.