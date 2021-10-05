Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly urging the club’s board to do what they can to agree a new contract with key defender Antonio Rudiger.

The Germany international is proving himself to be one of Chelsea’s most important players under Tuchel, despite previously not playing regularly under Frank Lampard.

It remains to be seen, however, if the Blues will be able to keep hold of Rudiger for much longer, with the former Roma man now in the final year of his contract.

According to the Daily Express, Tuchel is keen to keep Rudiger and is urging the board to resolve their differences over the kind of deal the 28-year-old is asking for.

The report adds that Chelsea’s rivals Tottenham are among the clubs looking at Rudiger, and it would undoubtedly be a big blow to see such an important player leaving for a rival.

The Daily Express also claim that big names like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are keen on Rudiger, who undoubtedly looks like he’d be terrific value on a free transfer.

Rudiger was an important part of the Chelsea team that won the Champions League last season, so they surely need to do all they can to keep him at the club for the long term, especially as Thiago Silva isn’t getting any younger.