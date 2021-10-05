Liverpool face smashing their wage structure to keep Mohamed Salah

Liverpool would reportedly have to break their existing wage structure by some distance if they were to meet Mohamed Salah’s wage demands.

The Egypt international continues to show himself to be one of the finest footballers on the planet at the moment, scoring a stunning solo goal in the 2-2 draw against Manchester City at the weekend.

Most Liverpool fans would surely want to see the club do anything to tie Salah down to a new contract, but the Independent claim that the 29-year-old would ask for something around £300-380k a week to stay at Anfield.

The Merseyside giants might not be so keen on changing their current philosophy just for one player, as it may well lead to the likes of Virgil van Dijk also thinking they deserve a big pay rise.

Mohamed Salah is on fire for Liverpool at the moment
Then again, how would Liverpool replace a talent like Salah? The Reds surely need to pay this world class attacker whatever he wants, or else someone like Paris Saint-Germain is going to come along and do it.

Salah has nine goals in nine games so far this season, and a total of 134 goals for LFC in all competitions since his move from Roma in 2017.

There haven’t been many better footballers anywhere in the world in that time, with Salah’s success helping fire Liverpool to glory in the Champions League and Premier League in recent seasons.

