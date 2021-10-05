Video: Ferguson spotted voicing disapproval at key Solskjaer decision in Man Utd 1-1 Everton

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson clearly feels Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made the wrong decision not to start Cristiano Ronaldo against Everton.

The Red Devils were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to the Toffees on Saturday, with Ronaldo bizarrely left on the bench by Solskjaer.

Most Man Utd fans will have been annoyed at this decision, and it seems Ferguson shared their frustrations, as he aired the view that you should always start your best player.

Watch the video below of Fergie chatting about this with Khabib Nurmagomedov after the game as they discussed what went wrong against Everton…

Khabib Nurmagomedov spoke to Sir Alex Ferguson about Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo after yesterday's game with Everton.

Solskjaer will surely be under growing pressure at United after this unconvincing start to the season which has followed so much spending in the transfer market.

Ronaldo joined Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane in moving to MUFC this summer and Solskjaer should surely be getting more out of a squad of this quality.