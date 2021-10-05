Barcelona line up transfers of world class attacking duo after boost to finances

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing up Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling as they turn to the transfer market to fix their current woes.

It’s been a nightmare start to the season for Barca, who are struggling under Ronald Koeman after losing legendary forward Lionel Messi in the summer, though many of their other problems are years in the making.

One big issue for Barcelona has been financial, but Mundo Deportivo report that things are now improving, meaning they could afford a bid for City star Sterling.

The England international isn’t playing regularly for Pep Guardiola’s side at the moment, but has had a great career and could make a fine fit up front for Barcelona right now.

RB Leipzig starlet Dani Olmo is also on the Catalan giants’ radar after his impressive form in the Bundesliga, and one imagines the club’s fans would be very happy with either of these players.

City should surely be careful about letting Sterling go, however, with the 26-year-old still having plenty to offer with his goal threat and experience of helping the club win major honours.

If City continue not to play Sterling, though, it would not be surprising if the former Liverpool man were tempted by an offer to move to the Nou Camp.