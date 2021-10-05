Since taking over at Rangers as manager, Steven Gerrard has done a wonderful job north of the border.

An unbeaten league season in 2020/21 will surely go down in the annals of Scottish football history, and Gerrard has led them to the top of the Scottish Premiership already this season with just one defeat in eight matches.

Gerrard joined the club in 2018, but he could’ve joined them as a player five years earlier if Charles Green had got his way.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Green recalled the time he handed his business card to Gerrard’s wife, Alex, but nothing came of it and he eventually headed to LA Galaxy.