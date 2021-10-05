‘We must try not to lose points at home’ – Man United’s Edinson Cavani discusses World Cup qualifiers for Uruguay

Edinson Cavani is back in the Uruguay National Team after his absence from the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers last month.

Ahead of Uruguay’s crucial fixture against Colombia as the two nations fight for the final automatic qualifying. As a result, the winner will occupy one of the automatic spots.

The Manchester United striker stated during his press conference with the media that they can’t drop points at home as they prepare for this matchup.

“It is always stated that we must try not to lose points at home, to become strong. Currently, Uruguay competes everywhere, sometimes you win, and other times you lose; it is football,” Cavani said to outlets such as AS.

“The first objective is Colombia because it is the first game, and starting what happens there will continue to look forward. Uruguay, for some time, has a competitive team that comes out to win.”

Cavani is correct as they can’t drop points at home but also need to get favorable results on the road. Nonetheless, the 34-year-old understands that these CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers are never easy.

Uruguay currently holds third place, but only four points separate them from sixth place Paraguay, who is on the outside looking in at both the automatic and playoff spot.

“The South American Qualifiers are competitive, very difficult,” Cavani said. “There may be good expectations, and things do not work out; it is football. You have to have faith and trust in our players, this national team. We will go out to do our best; we will see what happens on this triple date.”

La Celeste will welcome Colombia to Montevideo on Oct. 7th; then they’ll travel to Argentina on Oct. 10th, and then close out on the road against Brazil on Oct. 14th.