Man United chief makes decisive comment on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has made it very clear that the club are backing manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite the team’s recent struggles.

It’s not been the best start to the season for the Red Devils, who have won just two of their last six games in all competitions, with their performances looking questionable in almost every game so far.

Many critics have said that Man Utd look more like a collection of individuals instead of a proper team, and it’s fair to say that that can be a bit of a down-side of the club’s big spending in recent times, with expectations even higher after the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, even if the new players need time to gel.

Either way, it seems pretty clear that Woodward believes United are continuing along the right track under Solskjaer, even if some fans will no doubt increasingly feel it might be worth moving on from the Norwegian tactician, who looked a bit of a risky appointment in the first place.

“We significantly strengthened the squad over the summer, with the addition of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Tom Heaton,” Woodward is quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“These signings have demonstrated our continued ability to attract some of the world’s best footballers to Old Trafford, and our firm commitment to helping Ole deliver success on the pitch.

“While squad-building is a constant process, we are more confident than ever that we are on the right track.”