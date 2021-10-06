Arsenal and AC Milan both vying for attacking midfielder’s signature

Despite appearing close to joining Leeds United earlier this summer, Club Brugge attacking midfielder Noa Lang is now seeing his name strongly linked with a move to both AC Milan and Premier League side Arsenal.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, who claims the wide-attacker could be set for a bumper move in the coming transfer windows.

Lang, 22, first joined Club Brugge in 2020, initially on loan from Ajax, before making his switch permanent the following season in a deal worth £5.4m.

Despite currently plying his trade in Belgium’s top-flight, Lang’s impressive breakthrough is seeing him attract the interest of some of the sport’s biggest clubs.

MORE: Arsenal’s move for Valencia star could spell trouble for Martinelli

GdS claims both AC Milan and Arsenal are interested in signing the 22-year-old.

However, the Italians could very well have stolen a march on the attacker after his agent reportedly recently held talks with the Rossoneri.

This season has seen Lang feature in 13 matches, in all competitions and directly contribute to eight goals.

In light of the attacker’s continued impressive form, Club Brugge is understood to value him at around £34m (€40m).