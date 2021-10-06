Arsenal hatch player-exchange plan to convince Manchester City to sell attacker

Arsenal are reportedly preparing an exchange deal for Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling.

Despite his heroics for England at Euro 2020, Sterling has found himself back on the bench at the Etihad. He has been forced to stomach substitute cameos, which is not sufficient for a player of his quality at this stage in his career.

If the situation remains unchanged for the entire season, you’d expect Sterling to leave Man City next summer, especially as he’ll be looking to retain his starting spot in the England XI ahead of the World Cup in 2022.

According to a report published by Fichajes, Arsenal are one club who could offer him an escape route – plus the option of returning to London, where the England star was raised as a child.

However, if the information provided in the report is accurate, the Gunners are going to have a hard time convincing Man City to part with Sterling, because their supposed strategy is rather puzzling.

Fichajes report that Arsenal will offer Man City the choice of Alexandre Lacazette, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli in hope of convincing them to part with Sterling. You wonder if the champions would want ANY of the three.

Arsenal may well just be thinking up creative ideas as to how they can get Sterling through the door without breaking the bank, but you imagine this player exchange proposal is going to fall miserably short of City’s expectations.