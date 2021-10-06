Arsenal to consider loan transfer for youngster this January

Arsenal are reportedly ready to consider loaning out Folarin Balogun this January if he continues to struggle for playing time in Mikel Arteta’s first-team.

Balogun has long looked an exciting prospect after rising through Arsenal’s academy, but it remains to be seen if he can work his way past some big-name competition in the Gunners’ senior side.

Despite suffering a dip in form, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains the clear first choice in attack, while there are also players like Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah for Arteta to choose from.

According to football.london, this could see Balogun head out on loan in January if the situation doesn’t improve by then.

Folarin Balogun in Arsenal training
Arsenal fans will no doubt hope that Balogun can either get into the team before then, or at least find himself a Premier League club where he can gain experience and get the chance to show what he can do.

The 20-year-old would surely benefit from such an opportunity, and could then come back to Arsenal a better player, ready to put in a stronger fight for a starting spot.

