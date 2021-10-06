Erling Haaland could be set to double his money at Borussia Dortmund, with the club reportedly set to offer him a new and improved contract.

According to journalist Christian Falk, Dortmund want to keep the Norwegian on their books next season and are prepared to offer almost double what he is currently earning to make that happen.

Falk reports that Haaland currently earns eight million Euros per year, but Dortmund are prepared to raise that salary to 15 million Euros, meaning he would earn an additional seven million Euros in salary for next season.

If you are in trouble make it double: @BVB wants to offer @ErlingHaaland almost double the salary so that he stays also next season in Dortmund. Raise from 8 Mio € to 15 Mio € @SPORTBILD @westsven — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 6, 2021

Haaland’s current contract runs until June 2024, so Dortmund will be in no rush to sell another one of their most prized assets, after allowing Jadon Sancho to leave for Manchester United for a big fee.

However, seeing how sought after the striker is, that choice may be out of their hands in the coming summer.

It is no secret why he is such a hot property in football.

The 21-year-old has a strike rate that is second to none since leaving Molde in 2019. He scored 29 times in 27 games for RB Salzburg before moving to Dortmund in December 20219.

He has netted an impressive 68 times in 67 appearances for the Germans, providing another 19 goals for his teammates.

He also impresses on the international stage, with 12 goals in 15 games for Norway.