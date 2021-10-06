Brazilian footballer charged with attempted murder following brutal referee attack

William Ribeiro, a Brazilian football player, has shockingly been charged with attempted murder after unleashing a brutal attack on a referee.

Ribeiro, who plays for Sport Club Sao Paulo, a lower league Brazilian team, kicked referee Rodrigo Crivellaro in the head during his side’s recent match against Guarani.

As per a recent report from BBC Sport, the Brazilian footballer has been charged with attempted murder after kicking a referee in the head during a lower league match.

The team’s match, which was suspended following Ribeiro’s attack, saw Crivellaro taken to hospital.

Thankfully the referee survived and was discharged from hospital while Ribeiro was later sacked by Sport Club Sao Paulo.

Sport Club Sao Paulo, which is located in the city of Rio Grande, play in the second division of the Rio Grande do Sol state championship.

The savage attack has been described as “one of the worst” in the club’s history and it’s not hard to see why.

The state’s football federation later confirmed that Guarani won the team’s rescheduled match 1-0.