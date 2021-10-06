Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs likely to tussle it out for the transfer of Torino defender Gleison Bremer in the near future.

The Brazilian has shone in his time in Serie A and looks like he could do well to move to a bigger club in the near future, with a whole host of potential suitors seemingly keeping an eye on his situation.

That’s according to a report from Fantacalcio, who state that the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus could all be keen to snap u Bremer as he looks likely to become available soon due to deciding not to sign a new contract.

This means the 24-year-old could leave on a free transfer in 2023, so it puts pressure on Torino to cash in on him either in January or next summer.

Liverpool signed Ibrahima Konate in central defence this summer, but he’s yet to feature regularly, so it could be that Jurgen Klopp will decide he fancies having another option in that area of the pitch.

The Reds had so many problems with injuries at the back last season, so they could do well to bring in Bremer as someone more reliable than injury-prone pair Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

Man Utd, meanwhile, also invested in a new centre-back this summer by bringing in Raphael Varane, but it could undoubtedly be useful to have an upgrade on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer more options to rotate.