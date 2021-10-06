Brighton and Hove Albion star arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

Worrying reports on Wednesday evening have emerged which suggest a player for Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

That’s according to The Times’ crime reporter John Simpson, who has claimed the sporting star, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The unknown player, who is understood to be in his 20s, was reportedly arrested following an assault that allegedly took place at a seafront nightclub.

We will update you further on this story as more information becomes available.

