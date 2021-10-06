Dominic Calvert-Lewin to Arsenal stories are circulating again as the transfer rumours flood in about the Gunners’ search for a new striker.

The Everton forward is one name on Arsenal’s radar, along with Aston Villa front-man Ollie Watkins, and it seems the north London giants could be in luck in their hunt for a big signing up front.

It turns out that there’s strong evidence that Calvert-Lewin is an Arsenal fan, with an old tweet showing him using the #COYG hash tag during a game back in 2013.

The England international could be ideal to give Arsenal more quality up front after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s dip in form, and fans would surely love to see an actual Gooner in the team as well!

Calvert-Lewin was in superb form for Everton last season, and that also led to him being linked strongly with Manchester United at one point.

The 24-year-old surely won’t come cheap after his impressive recent scoring record, so it remains to be seen who can realistically afford him.

If Calvert-Lewin doesn’t end up at the Emirates Stadium, Watkins would be a fine alternative, but Gooners will hope this Arsenal connection with Calvert-Lewin can work out for them.