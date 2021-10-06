Tottenham star Dele Alli was reportedly spotted leaving a restaurant with Maria Guardiola, the daughter of Manchester City manager Pep.

The pair were also spotted exchanging a kiss a few months ago, and it seems they’re still romantically involved, if reports from the Daily Mail are to be believed.

Dele and Maria are said to have met in April, and it seems clear they remain very into each other and were together at the Novikov Restaurant and Bar in Mayfair on Monday.

This fashionable joint is well known for being popular with other celebrities too, with previous guests including Anthony Joshua and Novak Djokovic.

It will be interesting to see how the relationship between Dele and Maria progresses, and one has to wonder what City boss Guardiola makes of it!

The Spanish tactician has previously spoken very fondly of the Spurs attacker, describing him as one of the best players he’d seen.

“He’s someone who attacks the box and is one of the most fantastic players I have ever seen in my life.”

Dele’s form has taken a bit of a dip since then, but he remains a big name in the world of football.