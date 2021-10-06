Having opted to depart Barcelona in favour of a move to Leeds United earlier this summer, full-back Junior Firpo appears to have made the right decision after starting well in the Premier League.

Firpo, 25, was signed from Barcelona to Leeds United for a fee understood to be around £13.5m.

The full-back’s most recent showing saw him matched up against Watford’s Ismaila Sarr during his side’s 1-0 victory.

Putting in an excellent performance, the young defender rightfully earned himself WhoScored’s highest match rating (7.25) of the season, so far.

In light of what has been a decent start to life in Yorkshire, former Leeds United frontman Noel Whelan has talked up the Dominican Republican full-back and expects him to now go from strength to strength.

“There are glimpses there that he is going to be a smashing player,” Whelan told Football Insider. “He’s still adjusting to life here in England, adjusting to his teammates and the pressure and intensity here – because he wasn’t even playing in Spain.

“We can see that there’s a player there, we can see the athleticism in him. He’ll need to get to know his teammates and their strengths and weaknesses.

“But I’ve got no doubt we will see the top of his game very soon, we’re currently seeing it in glimpses.

“He’s the one who is going to be an added advantage for Leeds in future, but we’ve not quite had a settled backline just yet.

“It’s been quite difficult for our defenders to build any momentum.”

Since arriving at Elland Road earlier this summer, Firpo has gone on to feature in eight matches, in all competitions and has already become a regular starter in Marcelo Bielsa’s matchday team selections.