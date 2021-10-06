“Final hours of Mike Ashley’s ownership” Newcastle United on verge of takeover

Newcastle United and their fans are reportedly on the verge of seeing the club’s ownership change hands.

Following reports earlier on Wednesday, including one from the Daily Mail, which shockingly claimed that despite initial fears, Newcastle’s Saudi-led takeover was in fact back on. The latest reports now suggest the deal’s completion is imminent.

That’s according to The Athletic’s George Caulkin, who has taken to his social media to echo earlier reports.

Caulkin claims that although official confirmation is not expected to arrive on Wednesday night, the proposed takeover is close and the Northern-based club has now entered its ‘final hours of Mike Ashley’s ownership’.

Having fallen massively down England’s footballing pecking order in recent seasons, news that Ashley is soon to depart the club’s helm will undoubtedly be music to fans’ ears.

It is expected that new cash-rich owners will not only provide a financial boost but they’ll also breathe a new lease of life into a club that is one of England’s biggest sleeping giants.

  1. I hope and pray its true as then we can pick and choose man city /Liverpool etc players. Revenge would be very sweet.

