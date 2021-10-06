From Da Vinci paintings to super yachts and owning the world’s most expensive house – who is Mohammad bin Salman the soon-to-be new Newcastle owner?

Newcastle United are on the verge of seeing the ownership of their beloved club change hands.

Controversial businessman, Mike Ashley, has owned the club for the past 14 years. However, following what can only be described as a hugely unpopular tenure, the sporting tycoon is now set to bid farewell to the Northern-based club.

Reports on Wednesday, from several high-profile sources, including The Athletic’s George Caulkin, have claimed an impending Saudi-led takeover is on the verge of being completed – with the £305m deal expected to be finalised in the coming hours.

Following the exciting news, Toon fans will be eager to learn more about Mohammad bin Salman, the Saudi Prince who is soon to be the club’s new owner.

Well, where to start really – Bin Salman is a Saudi Arabian politician who has been the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia since 21 June 2017.

He is filthy rich and the proud owner of a plethora of luxury assets, including the world’s most expensive home.

In 2015, an unknown buyer purchased an incredible chateau in France, not too far away from Paris, for an eye-watering £230m.

At the time, it was recorded as the world’s most expensive home sale – fast forward a few years and it emerged that Bin Salman was the home’s mystery buyer after he was said to have fallen in love with the 50,000 sq ft property.

It has been extensively reported that the £230m pad is home to 10 bedrooms, a library, gym, aquarium, moat, as well as indoor and outdoor swimming pools.

Bin Salman’s spending hasn’t stopped at luxury homes though – the Saudi Prince has also splashed incredible sums on yachts as well as artwork, including a rare Da Vinci painting.

Bin Salman is reported to have paid Russian vodka tycoon Yuri Shefler £380m in exchange for his superyacht in 2015.

In addition to his French home and super yacht, Bin Salman is a well-known lover of vintage artwork.

The Saudi Prince’s love for Da Vinci paintings saw him splash a massive £340m on the Italian artist’s famous ‘Salvator Mundi’ – the painting’s purchase was the world’s most expensive art sale, ever.

The fact it has been reported that taking over Newcastle United, an entire football club, will set him back £305m, far less than his Da Vinci painting and super yacht just makes the finances involved in this Prince’s life even more mind-boggling.

Kylian Mbappe, anyone?