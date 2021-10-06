Arsenal attacker growing frustrated over lack of game-time under Mikel Arteta

Doubts are beginning to emerge over the Arsenal future of young forward Gabriel Martinelli, with Mikel Arteta continuing to starve him of game-time.

Martinelli, signed by Arsenal from Brazilian outfit Ituano in the summer of 2019, was ranked among the most promising young players in the Premier League as a result of the immediate impact he had in the Gunners’ side.

While Martinelli has shown flashes of quality during Mikel Arteta’s time in the dugout at the Emirates, it hasn’t been enough to convince the Spaniard that he’s worthy of a regular spot in the side.

The 20-year-old has had his injury problems, but there doesn’t appear to be anything preventing him from playing at the time of writing other than Arteta’s reluctance to use him.

As reported by the Mirror, Martinelli could now be growing frustrated with his lack of game-time, which doesn’t bode well for Arsenal fans who have been desperate to see him fulfil his potential at the club.

The report notes that Martinelli could force a move if his situation remains unchanged. It isn’t unreasonable in this day and age to be demanding regular game-time at 20, especially considering the youthful nature of Arsenal’s XI.

Arteta ought to be proactive in giving Martinelli minutes before this situation becomes unresolvable. Arsenal have two ageing and underperforming strikers, is there any legitimate reason for Martinelli to be shunned?