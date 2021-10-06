Video: Man Utd legend Gary Neville rips “divisive and dangerous” government to shreds

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has ripped into the Conservative government during their ongoing party conference this week.

The former Red Devils defender was a vocal Labour supporter at the 2019 General Election, and it’s clear he’s not at all happy with the job Boris Johnson and co. are doing with the country right now.

Watch below as Neville made an appearance on Good Morning Britain today, hitting out at former Tory MP Edwina Currie over the whole mentality of her party…

More Stories / Latest News
World class attacker tempted by Chelsea transfer but now more likely to stay at current club
Tottenham star spotted leaving restaurant with Man City boss Pep Guardiola’s daughter
Video: Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk names his toughest ever opponent

Neville seems specifically unhappy with the cut to Universal Credit, insisting that it’s not correct to assume that families across the country are just content to accept their benefits whilst staying at home and not doing anything else.

No doubt there’ll be plenty tweeting Neville to ‘stick to football’, but it’s nice to see players and former players speaking out on issues they think are important to them, as many of this England squad did when they weren’t supported over their anti-racism stance at Euro 2020 in the summer.

More Stories Gary Neville

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.