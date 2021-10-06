Manchester United legend Gary Neville has ripped into the Conservative government during their ongoing party conference this week.

The former Red Devils defender was a vocal Labour supporter at the 2019 General Election, and it’s clear he’s not at all happy with the job Boris Johnson and co. are doing with the country right now.

Watch below as Neville made an appearance on Good Morning Britain today, hitting out at former Tory MP Edwina Currie over the whole mentality of her party…

'To reduce universal credit payment at this time is brutal.'@GNev2 says this language is 'divisive and dangerous' and the government should 'work on the theory that people at home aren't sitting there lazy, they really want a good job.' pic.twitter.com/CKCFsHWaWI — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 6, 2021

Neville seems specifically unhappy with the cut to Universal Credit, insisting that it’s not correct to assume that families across the country are just content to accept their benefits whilst staying at home and not doing anything else.

No doubt there’ll be plenty tweeting Neville to ‘stick to football’, but it’s nice to see players and former players speaking out on issues they think are important to them, as many of this England squad did when they weren’t supported over their anti-racism stance at Euro 2020 in the summer.