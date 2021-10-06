Manchester United have been absolutely ripped to shreds by former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann, who thinks it’s inevitable that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be sacked.

The Red Devils have not made the best start to the season, with their home form a particular concern after recent defeats to West Ham in the Carabao Cup and Aston Villa in the Premier League, followed by the 1-1 draw with Everton last weekend.

It remains to be seen if Man Utd can bounce back from this, but Hamann is clearly convinced that there’s no chance of Solskjaer turning things around.

The Norwegian tactician looked a risky appointment when he first took over, and he arguably hasn’t made enough progress after being given so much money to spend on his squad.

MORE: Manchester United rival Liverpool for world class Serie A star

Hamann did not hold back with a scathing assessment of how Solskjaer is doing, saying he’s turned the Theatre of Dreams into a place of nightmares, whilst commenting that Cristiano Ronaldo has been getting them out of his trouble almost entirely on his own.

“The only reason why Manchester United are still in the race for the Premier League title and doing alright in the Champions League is Cristiano Ronaldo,” the German pundit told Sky Sports.

“I don’t even want to know where they would be without him and his goals. It is all patchwork. Old Trafford – that used to be the Theatre of Dreams. Right now, it is more like nightmares than dreams.

“Their performance is pathetic at the moment. They just don’t play good football. Sancho is way behind expectations, which I don’t understand.

“With Raphael Varane, they got a player that has a lot of experience, and with Cristiano Ronaldo, they got one who knows the Premier League. I thought it would not take that long to integrate them into the team.

“I believe the pressure on the manager will grow a lot. It is only a matter of time when – not if – they sack him because he has been there for too long, and you don’t see any progress.

“They still play the same football that is not good to watch. That is not Manchester United. I think there will be a change of manager soon.

“Whether the new manager will be able to utilise their entire potential, we will have to see. But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not capable of that right now.”