TalkSPORT hosts Laura Woods and Ally McCoist have slammed Jamie O’Hara for his idea of reducing the size of the Premier League from 20 to 18 teams.

Fellow talkSPORT host O’Hara made the claim that the Premier League should reduce the size of the competition from 20 to 18 teams, in order to “get rid of the dross.”

Laura Woods, an Arsenal fan, slammed the idea of the former Tottenham and Wolves man, saying she was finding it difficult not to hold her tongue and suggesting he was jealous because of how well other teams are doing compared to Tottenham, who are having a poor season in comparison to newly-promoted Brentford, who have been the surprise package so far.

Fellow host Ally McCoist added his own criticism, calling the idea “nonsense”.

? Jamie: “I think we should drop it to 18 #PL teams and get rid of the dross!” ? Laura: I’m trying my hardest not to bite here…they’ve earnt the right to be there!” ? Ally: “I think it’s nonsense!” Laura and Ally both slam @MrJamieOHara’s idea of 18 Premier League teams. pic.twitter.com/SjAlq8HUN2 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 6, 2021

O’Hara’s idea to reduce the size of the Premier League is controversial at best, and the idea is not likely to get any traction anytime soon considering how deep the English football pyramid is and the financial crisis currently sweeping across the lower leagues.