Impending £305m Newcastle takeover set to see Saudis pump £250m into Toon

Newcastle United fans will be absolutley buzzing tonight. Recent breaking reports from all over the place have all echoed the same sentiment – Toon owner Mike Ashley is close to finally selling up and allowing a Saudi-led takeover to be completed.

Ashley, a hugely controversial businessman, has been in charge of the Northern-based club for 14-years and during that time has seen the side yo-yo between top-flight and second-tier football.

Despite many failed takeover attempts, the latest proposed deal is understood to be on the verge of being completed and according to the most recent report from the Mirror, once completed, the club’s new owners will inject a whopping £250m into the club’s on-field talent.

The club’s takeover is understood to be completed for a fee within the region of £305m and is expected to be finalised in the coming hours.