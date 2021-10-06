Juventus and Lazio poised to pounce as AC Milan captain snubs contract talks

According to recent reports, AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli has failed to enter into contract extension talks with the Rossoneri and could now leave the club for free in the near future.

That’s according to a recent written report from il Corriere della Sera (as relayed by Calciomercato), who claims the Italian defender is set to become a free agent in the coming months.

Romagnoli, 26, joined AC Milan in 2015 following a £22.5m move from domestic rivals Roma.

Since arriving at the San Siro, the commanding Italian centre-back has gone on to feature in 227 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 11 goals, along the way.

However, despite becoming the Serie A giants’ skipper in recent seasons, the 26-year-old now faces an uncertain future after it has been claimed he has failed to agree to a new contract.

il Corriere della Sera also claims the defender’s situation is now attracting the interest of Serie A duo Juventus and Lazio – both of whom could be set to pounce and take advantage of the 26-year-old’s impending free agency.