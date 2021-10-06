Liverpool are reportedly one of the clubs interested in a potential transfer deal for Red Bull Salzburg wonderkid Karim Adeyemi.

The 19-year-old forward is really catching the eye at the moment, with Sky Germany reporting that Liverpool have asked about him, as well as Bundesliga clubs.

The report quotes transfer expert Marc Behrenbeck as saying that Adeyemi will definitely be on the move next summer for between €30-40million.

“He will definitely leave Salzburg next summer. 30 to 40 million euros should be generated,” Behrenbeck said.

“We know that all three top clubs from Germany – Bavaria, Dortmund and Leipzig – spoke to the Adeyemi side. There were specific discussions in which figures were exchanged.

“There are also inquiries from England. Liverpool recently asked again. Poker is open. It is also clear that Adeyemi’s career plan includes taking the next step in the Bundesliga. before he might go abroad again.”

That could be good news for Liverpool, who would do well to land the Germany international as a long-term replacement for Roberto Firmino, who is no longer first choice in Jurgen Klopp’s side after a bit of a dip in form.

Liverpool could arguably also do well to replace Sadio Mane, who suffered a bit of a poor spell last season, even if he’s looked better again so far this term.

Still, Adeyemi looks set to have a big future in the game and one imagines he could develop really well under the expert guidance of Jurgen Klopp.

LFC would also surely be a tempting destination for Adeyemi if he wants to compete for major honours in the near future.