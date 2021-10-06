Liverpool target drops transfer hint after discussing his “dream” move

Polish wonderkid Kacper Kozlowski has spoken out on recent transfer rumours linking him with big clubs like Liverpool, Juventus and AC Milan.

The 17-year-old looks a huge prospect after showing what he can do for Pogon Szczecin, and these three European giants have been linked with a potential move for him by Interia Sport.

Liverpool have done well to sign top young players or promote them from their academy in recent times, so Anfield could be an ideal destination for Kozlowski in the near future.

Still, it seems the player himself is in no hurry to move and is simply focusing on his football, allowing his agent to deal with his future.

Kozlowski did hint, however, that it is his dream to play for the kind of clubs mentioned by Interia Sport, which could give Liverpool hope of luring him to Merseyside at some point in the future.

“I try to cut myself off from this type of information. Let my agent handle it,” he said.

“I don’t know what I will do tomorrow, much less whether I will finish the season in Pogon or leave in January. I don’t think about it, I do my own thing.

“And big names. They do not impress me.

“My dream is to play in this class of club in the future, but I think that the best thing to do is to apply the principle of small steps to reach the goal.”

If anything, LFC fans might just be even more impressed to see that Kozlowski clearly has the right attitude and is keeping a level head despite his remarkable rise, showing that he should have the right mentality to succeed at the club if he does join in the future.