World class attacker tempted by Chelsea transfer but now more likely to stay at current club

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has reportedly been tempted by the prospect of a transfer to Chelsea, but is now looking more likely to sign a new contract at the Allianz Arena.

This is according to a report from Todo Fichajes, who also name Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain as admirers of Lewandowski after his unbelievable goal-scoring form in recent times.

The Poland international has a remarkable record of 307 goals in 339 games in all competitions for Bayern since joining the club back in the summer of 2014.

Todo Fichajes claim that Lewandowski is now looking set to extend his deal with Bayern instead of moving on, despite Chelsea being named as a particular interest of his as he considered a switch to the Premier League.

Robert Lewandowski has been linked with Chelsea
More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham star spotted leaving restaurant with Man City boss Pep Guardiola’s daughter
Video: Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk names his toughest ever opponent
Global superstar “completely convinced” to seal Real Madrid transfer, deal could be bad news for Liverpool

Blues fans would no doubt have loved to snap up the 33-year-old, who would have been a major upgrade on the likes of Timo Werner, or on Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud, who both left in the summer.

Instead, Chelsea signed a very decent alternative in Romelu Lukaku, who has made a bright start to life at Stamford Bridge since his summer move from Inter Milan.

One imagines that with Lukaku brought in, Lewandowski would probably no longer be a big priority for Chelsea anyway.

More Stories Robert Lewandowski

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.