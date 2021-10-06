Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has reportedly been tempted by the prospect of a transfer to Chelsea, but is now looking more likely to sign a new contract at the Allianz Arena.

This is according to a report from Todo Fichajes, who also name Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain as admirers of Lewandowski after his unbelievable goal-scoring form in recent times.

The Poland international has a remarkable record of 307 goals in 339 games in all competitions for Bayern since joining the club back in the summer of 2014.

Todo Fichajes claim that Lewandowski is now looking set to extend his deal with Bayern instead of moving on, despite Chelsea being named as a particular interest of his as he considered a switch to the Premier League.

Blues fans would no doubt have loved to snap up the 33-year-old, who would have been a major upgrade on the likes of Timo Werner, or on Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud, who both left in the summer.

Instead, Chelsea signed a very decent alternative in Romelu Lukaku, who has made a bright start to life at Stamford Bridge since his summer move from Inter Milan.

One imagines that with Lukaku brought in, Lewandowski would probably no longer be a big priority for Chelsea anyway.