Liverpool keeping tabs on 20-year-old midfielder after scouting him in Europa League

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Olympiacos youngster Aguibou Camara.

Liverpool had a rather quiet summer transfer window. Having signed Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig before the window had formally opened, the Reds twiddled their thumbs for the entire summer months.

As a result, there is still plenty of work to be done to strengthen the squad. While Jurgen Klopp’s men have started the season well, you fear that they are, once again, just a few injuries away from disaster.

Liverpool are linked with countless players, so it’s often difficult to separate the truth from the fiction. In this case, they’ve been linked with Olympiacos midfielder Aguibou Camara by Greek outlet SporTime.

The report notes that scouts from a host of top clubs were present to watch Olympiacos’ 3-0 victory over Fenerbahce in the Europa League, during which Camara played the full 90 minutes.

Liverpool were thought to be among the clubs in attendance, with the Merseyside giants impressed with the 20-year-old’s performance and now keeping a close eye on the player, as per SporTime.

Liverpool’s scouting network is vast and we can only imagine how many players are on their radar. They have shown willingness to shop in Greece, though, having recruited Kostas Tsimikas in 2020.