Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are among the most improved players in European football so far this season.

That is according to WhoScored.com, which has released a list of the most improved players in Europe according to their rating system.

Reds forward Salah is among the best players in the Premier League and the world normally, but his form at the start of this season has elevated him to even further heights, and he has been a massive beneficiary and factor in Liverpool’s resurgence this season.

Salah’s rating on WhoScored has risen from 7.07 to 8.07, an increase of 1 whole point. This improvement puts Salah fourth for the most improved player, behind Dimitri Payet, Vinicius Junior and Sandro Tonali.

It also puts the Egyptian directly above Erling Haaland in the rankings with an improvement of 0.88 for the Norwegian.

Salah is joined on the list by fellow Liverpool player Alexander-Arnold, as the young Englishman resides down in ninth in the table, which is still an impressive feat.

The 22-year-old has improved his score from last year by 0.79, going from 7.02 to 7.81. Even without the stat’s, it is clear to see that Liverpool have improved defensively. And as a consequence, this has given him the licence to unleash his attacking strengths more so than he could last year.

After Salah and Haaland, Alexander-Arnold finds himself below Idrissa Gueye, Florian Wirtz and Karim Benzema. It also puts him above 10th place Lukas Hradecky.

Salah is the joint top goalscorer this season in the Premier League with six goals, while only Bruno Fernandes (23) has created more chances than Alexander-Arnold (21).

Both are putting down credentials to be considered among the very best in the world again, and if they can continue this form, Liverpool may well reap the rewards of it at the end of the season.