Chelsea £25m buyback clause looking valuable as former player sings praises of the Blues

Southampton full-back Tino Livramento has spoken highly of former employers Chelsea, just two months after departing Stamford Bridge.

Livramento was voted Chelsea’s Academy Player of the Year for 2021, following in the footsteps of Fikayo Tomori, Mason Mount, Reece James, Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour.

The 18-year-old looked to have a ready-made spot for him at right-wing-back in Thomas Tuchel’s system, but decided against sticking around and waiting for his opportunity.

As was reported by the Guardian back in August, Livramento signed for Southampton in a £5m deal, with Chelsea having the option to buy him back for £25m at a later date.

Livramento has enjoyed a superb start to life in the Premier League, taking to professional football like a fish to water. It’s already looking like a shrewd decision from Chelsea to ensure they held the rights to his future.

There doesn’t appear to be even a shred of ill feeling from Livramento towards the club, either, which heightens the chances of him returning to SW6 once he has had time to develop at St. Mary’s.

The teenager is quoted by Sky Sports providing insight into his decision to leave Chelsea, while noting that the club still resides in his heart, even since having departed.

“I feel like if I stayed there or did other things, then [playing Premier League football] wouldn’t have happened as quick as it has now. I wouldn’t say I have any regrets but it would have been nice [to have played for Chelsea].”

“I had to think what was best for me. Being young, I’ve always wanted to just play first-team football as soon as possible.”

“It was a hard decision for everyone involved. They agreed that it was best for me as well and they’ve always looked after me.”

“I was at Chelsea for so long and grew up a fan and never played at Stamford Bridge in a competitive game. Saturday was a bit weird but I just enjoyed it that bit more playing against Chelsea and people I have trained against.”

“I had a season ticket there for three years and my dad and brother still go – my brother is still a Chelsea fan.”

“You watch games there and coming through the academy I played a few youth games there on the pitch but nothing compares to a full packed-out Premier League game. It just felt a bit weird being on the other side.”

“I’ll never have a bad word to say about how they treated me growing up and developing me into the player I am today. It’s probably the best academy in the world that anyone would want to go to and develop.”

On that evidence, it looks like somewhat of a foregone conclusion that Livramento will return to Chelsea at some point in the future, should he continue to perform at the level he has at Southampton to date.