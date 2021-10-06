Shock report links Mohamed Salah with transfer to Liverpool’s arch-rivals Manchester City

Manchester City are reportedly considering making a move to sign Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah.

Salah is arguably the best player in Europe at current, having started the 2021/22 campaign in quite sensational form.

The Egyptian was influential for Liverpool as they earned a point against champions Man City on their home turf last time out, providing a brilliant assist for Sadio Mane before scoring a stunning goal of his own.

Pep Guardiola was clearly impressed with what he saw from Salah, with a shock report by Fichajes claiming that Man City could be set to launch a move to sign Liverpool’s talisman.

Salah is out of contract in the summer of 2023. Were Liverpool unable to reach an agreement with him, any interested parties could look to take advantage when the summer window opens next June.

If City were to get Salah through the door, it would be curtains for the rest of the Premier League. They already possess the most potent attack in the league and would be recruiting the league’s most dangerous attacker.

Liverpool are likely to do all they can to prevent Salah jumping ship, but if it comes down to wages, City are more likely to offer him the big bucks than Liverpool, with FSG reluctant to break their wage structure.