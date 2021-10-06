Man United make decision on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s immediate future

Manchester United’s hierarchy will not be relieving manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of his managerial duties anytime soon – despite the Norweigan being one of the Premier League’s favourites to leave his role next.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims senior officials within the club remain fully committed to the former striker.

United have endured a tricky spell in recent weeks – having won just twice in their last six matches, in all competitions, with their most recent showing being a 1-1 home draw against Everton, Solskjaer has come under heavy fire.

Criticised for his team selection decisions, which have recently seen Cristiano Ronaldo dropped in favour of Edinson Cavani, the United boss’ time at Old Trafford appears to be on a knife-edge.

However, according to The Sun, the club has ‘no intention’ of sacking Solskjaer and remain ‘fully behind’ him.

The Red Devils’ next set of fixtures include a trio of Premier League games against Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

It will certainly be interesting to see if the club’s hierarchy change their minds once the side is finished with their next six matches.