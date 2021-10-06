Man United set to admit defeat as Red Devils knock star’s price tag down to just £10m

When it comes to contract renewal talks with Manchester United, midfielder Jesse Lingard clearly has the upper hand.

The English midfielder’s contract at Old Trafford expires next summer and despite recently forcing his way back into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s selection plans – Lingard still appears no closer to extending his stay with the club he has been at since he was a boy.

Following a lack of playing time, the second half of last season saw the midfielder loaned out and link back up with David Moyes at West Ham.

In what turned out to be a hugely successful short-term loan, Lingard’s time in London saw him directly contribute to 14 goals in just 16 matches.

However, although this summer’s transfer window saw the Hammers try and fail to lure Lingard back to the London Stadium on a permanent deal, the Londoners have been offered a major boost after a recent report from Claret and Hugh claimed the Red Devils could sanction a January sale instead.

It has been claimed United’s hierarchy had quoted the Hammers £30m and £20m during the summer in exchange for Lingard – however, with the midfielder continuing to reject the club’s contract offers, which includes a recent offer of £150,000-per week, the Red Devils are now expected to admit defeat and look to offload the player once the winter market opens.

The outlet also report that because United would prefer to sell Lingard for something in January, rather than lose him for free in the summer, the Premier League giants have now knocked their asking price down to just £10m.