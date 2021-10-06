Manchester United reportedly have a big signing lined up for upcoming transfer windows, but need to sell before they can buy, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils had a busy summer bringing in Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, but it seems the club won’t stop there with more ambitious recruitment possibly in the works.

Romano says they couldn’t get more work done in the summer, however, as they couldn’t get some squad players out of the door, such as Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial or Diogo Dalot.

Watch the video below for Romano’s latest update to Vibe with Five…

Romano adds that Declan Rice and Ruben Neves might be the kind of big names to look out for as possible targets for United.

MUFC fans would surely welcome those players coming in after the unconvincing form of the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred so far this season.