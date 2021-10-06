Manchester United eye up youthful duo as transfer targets to fix problem position

Manchester United are eyeing up a potential move for a new right-back as they seek a new player to challenge for the first team.

According to 90min, United are interested in the services of not one, but two young right-backs after their pursuit of Kieran Trippier fell flat in the summer.

Norwich City’s Max Aarons is one of the players linked with a move to Old Trafford. The other is 19-year-old Scotsman Nathan Patterson, who currently plays for Scottish Champions Rangers.

Patterson is also the subject of interest from more than a dozen clubs around Europe, including Everton, according to the report.

However, he has only made 20 senior appearances for Rangers, including four this season, so he is quite an unproven quantity at the senior level of professional football.

The relatively more proven Aarons will be a name fans of the Championship and the Premier League of two seasons ago will know fairly well.

Aarons has been a mainstay in The Canaries team under Daniel Farke, being a regular starter since the 2018/19 season.

He has made a total of 137 appearances for Norwich and is also a regular in the England Under 21 set-up.

United could do with someone to challenge Aaron Wan-Bissaka for a spot in the first team, with the former Crystal Palace man a solid defensive player, but a little limited when it comes to going forward.

Speaking to CaughtOffside this week, however, former Man Utd midfielder Luke Chadwick said he hoped that Wan-Bissaka could continue to be first choice as he looks to be improving that side of his game, even if it remains something of a weakness for him at the moment.

“The main thing full-backs are judged on now is crossing and attacking, and he maybe hasn’t come on as much as we might’ve hoped when you compare him to the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, the quality he puts in,” he said.

“Wan-Bissaka needs to work on that, though I do think we’ve seen some improvement this season when he goes forward and picks out a pass.”