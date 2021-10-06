Kylian Mbappe’s mother makes surprise claim about contract talks amid Real Madrid links

Kylian Mbappe’s mother has sensationally claimed that contract talks between her son and Paris Saint-Germain are progressing well.

Mbappe’s future at PSG has been under the spotlight in recent weeks, with the Frenchman’s contract due to expire in the summer of 2022.

Mbappe confirmed to RMC Sport just two days ago that he asked to leave the Parisiens in the summer. As is mentioned in the report, Real Madrid were showing interest.

The stage has seemingly been set for Mbappe to make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu next year, but his mother has thrown an almighty spanner in the works.

Speaking to local outlet Le Parisien, Mbappe’s mother revealed that contract talks between her son and PSG are moving in the right direction.

“We are currently discussing with PSG for a renewal and things are going well. I even spoke with Leonardo last Monday.”

“After that, will we find a solution? One thing is for sure: he will give everything to the end to win the Champions League. Kylian needs to be satisfied. If he is not happy, he is able to say that he is going to leave his career. And he often tells us (smiles). With Kylian, everything can change overnight.”

Everything is pretty ambiguous. We are none the wiser as to whether Mbappe will stay or go, even if at times it looked like a foregone conclusion he’d be heading to Madrid.

Mbappe has never shown any signs of discontent in Paris, the general consensus was that playing for Real Madrid was a dream of his. We’ll soon find out whether that’s actually the case…